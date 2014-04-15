Sunday's 'Game Of Thrones' Was The Second-Most Watched Episode Ever

Sunday’s shocking episode of “Game of Thrones” was a rating’s record for the HBO series.

6.3 million viewers tuned in for King Joffrey’s “Purple Wedding” episode.

The season 6 premiere is currently the most-watched episode of the show. It was watched by 6.6 million.

The second episode of the fourth season delivered an unexpected ending that resulted in the hashtag #PurpleWedding to trend in the U.S.

