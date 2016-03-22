'Game of Thrones' stars join forces to raise $1 million for an important global cause

A lot of the “Game of Thrones” cast put down their weapons to appear in a PSA to help raise $1 million for Syrian refugees.

HBO and “Game of Thrones” partnered with the International Rescue Committee for a campaign titled “Rescue Has No Boundaries.” It aims to raise enough money to support aid of more than three million of the estimated 14 million Syrian refugees, who have escaped or have been displaced by the civil war raging in their country.

“Mass exodus: millions on the move, escaping war, famine, and destruction,” Lena Headey, who plays Cersei Lannister on the hit fantasy show, began the PSA.

Headey is joined by fellow actors Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (who plays Jaime Lannister), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), and John Bradley West (Sam Tarwell), amongy many others.

Fans can donate to the cause in a few ways. They can make a donation at the International Rescue Committee website. Or they can bid at Omaze.com for “Game of Thrones” prizes and an opportunity to join the cast for the season-six premiere event in April.

Watch the PSA below:

