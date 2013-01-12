'Game Of Thrones' Promo Teases The Return Of The Three-Eyed Raven

Finally, a new teaser for “Game of Thrones”!



Up until now, we haven’t seen much teased for the upcoming season three of HBO’s hit show since November, and it continues to keep us in suspense.

The teaser doesn’t give us any glimpses of the new season but does showcase the series’ mysterious three-eyed raven.

If you recall, the raven first appeared in young Bran Stark’s dreams after he was injured. Last time we saw the bird, it led Bran to a the Stark family crypt right before the death of a major character.

“Game of Thrones” returns to HBO March 31.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

SEE ALSO: The entire “Dark Knight” trilogy in three minutes >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.