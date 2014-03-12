'Game Of Thrones' Will Probably End After Season 7 Or 8

“Game of Thrones” seems like it could go on for a while, but the writers already have an end date in mind.

Co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss tell Vanity Fair in its upcoming April issue they see the show running another three to four seasons.

“It doesn’t just keep on going because it can,” Weiss tells Vanity Fair. “I think the desire to milk more out of it is what would eventually kill it, if we gave in to that.”

The HBO show, about to start its fourth season next month, is based on the “Song of Ice and Fire” series from author George R.R. Martin. So far, there are five novels.

Season 4, set to debut April 6, is expected to follow the second-half of the third book in the series, “A Storm of Swords.”

