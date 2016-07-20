There's a striking parallel between Tyrion and Jamie on 'Game of Thrones'

HBO Tyrion and Jamie Lannister have a lot in common.

“Game of Thrones” won’t be back on until summer 2017. This gives fans a long time to go back and scrutinize old plot lines.

Back in season four, Tyrion Lannister was on trial for murdering King Joffrey Baratheon, a crime he did not commit. While his whole family — and especially sister Cersei Lannister — turned against him, brother Jamie remained by his side.

Why did Jamie turn his back on the rest of his family to support Tyrion?

Redditor Datstego brought up an interesting point in that the two brothers share a big parallel:

Both Tyrion and Jamie saved King’s Landing at different points, and nobody seems to care.

The brothers are two brave warriors with a chip on their shoulders, whether they admit it or not.

To exemplify this, look at the exchange between Tyrion and his father during the epic trial scene:

“I saved you. I saved this city. All your worthless lives. I should have let Stannis kill you all,” Tyrion shouts.

HBO via YouTube Tyrion aired his frustrations while on trial during season four.

The Redditor pointed out that while this wasn’t the focus of the trial, Tyrion clearly felt like he wasn’t deemed a hero for saving King’s Landing from Stannis Baratheon’s army during the Battle of the Blackwater. Joffrey got much of the credit.

Jamie, meanwhile, earned the nickname of King’s Slayer after killing the Mad King Aerys Targaryen. By doing so, he saved the city from potential destruction.

Jamie also felt under-appreciated for saving countless lives.

HBOGO Jamie is best known as ‘King Slayer.’

It gets at one of the core realities of Westeros: heroic acts do not get you far in this world.

Honorable Ned Stark lost his head. Brave Jamie and Tyrion Lannister were ostracized by the very people they tried to save.

At first blush, Jamie and Tyrion are more different than similar. But consider them again in the lead-up to season seven: Tyrion has teamed up with Daenerys Targaryen as she attempts to take the Iron Throne. Jamie has become a pariah after Tommen exiled him for not bowing down to the Faith.

The two brothers, alienated by their families and their city, have much to bond over. Perhaps they will team up again one day.

