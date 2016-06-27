Fans are cheering about this small detail change in the 'Game of Thrones' opening credits

Kim Renfro
Boltons ride towards Winterfell Game of ThronesHBO

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones” season six.
“Game of Thrones” fans were rewarded right from the start during the season six finale, when Winterfell appeared during the animated opening title sequence. There was a small but significant change to the way the castle was shown: The Stark’s direwolf sigil was perched atop a tower once again. 

Prior to Sunday’s finale episode, the castle had been adorned with a Bolton sigil of a flayed man. The Stark’s direwolf lay broken nearby, signifying the Stark’s defeat at the hands of Roose and Ramsay Bolton. This is how Winterfell appeared in the credits for all of season five and the first nine episodes of season six:

Winterfell opening credits Game of ThronesPlay GIF

But since Jon, Sansa, and Littlefinger defeated Ramsay at the end of season six episode nine, “Battle of the Bastards,” the Stark sigil has taken its rightful place on the spinning tower of Winterfell. 

Here’s how it looked in the opening of the season six finale:

Game of Thrones winterfell opening sequencePlay GIF

Fans were pumped to see the Stark’s officially take charge of the castle once more, at least where the opening sequence was concerned. “Highlight of the episode: The direwolf sigil back on Winterfell in the opening,” Redditor stalwart770 wrote. “So glad to see the Stark Direwolf back in Winterfell in the intro. There must always be a Stark in Winterfell,” another said in the /r/asoiaf discussion thread.

Though we can expect a bloody and death-filled finale episode, at least there’s this one piece of good news fans get to see.

