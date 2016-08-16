'Game of Thrones' fans are rooting for this Aussie athlete

There’s an Olympian named Brandon Starc, and “Game of Thrones” fans are having a field day imagining the young athlete as Bran Stark, the oldest surviving Stark child who is paralysed from the waist down.

Brandon Starc, a 22 year old Australian athelete, qualified to compete in the Olympic final for high jump on August 14, and his namesake earned him a new set of supporters. With the exception of the “c” ending to his surname, Brandon Starc has the exact same name as Brandon “Bran” Stark from “Game of Thrones.”

Not only does the real life Starc share the same name as the fictional character, but he bears a physical resemblance to young actor Isaac Hempstead-Wright (who plays Bran on the series).

People on Twitter were quick to note the resemblence:

So, Australia has a high jumper who’s not only a dead-ringer for Brandon Stark, but wait: he’s called Brandon Starc. pic.twitter.com/euh7Z3wgCD

— Richard Parkin (@rrjparkin) August 15, 2016

There is an Australian high jumper called Brandon Starc(k)!! Bran can walk again! And jump! ;-) #Olympics #GameofThrones

— Sonja (@infiniterain) August 15, 2016

There is an Australian named Brandon Starc at the Olympics in high jump. No confirmation on there being a Hodor.

— Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) August 15, 2016

There is an Australian highjumper called Brandon Starc, dude could jump the Wall. #HouseStarc pic.twitter.com/KvJV6Waz03

— Fiona (@federering) August 15, 2016

And his name is BRANDON STARC. Game of Thrones for the win

— oh errol (@oherrol) August 15, 2016

Wonder if Aussie Olympic high jumper Brandon Starc is sick of references to Game of Thrones? #Rio2016 Congrats on getting into the finals!

— MS Library (@MSLibrary2015) August 15, 2016

As Yahoo Sports reports, Athletics Australia — a guide to Aussie athletes competing in the Olympics — started #HouseStarc, with some choice photoshopping of the Stark’s direwolf sigil.

#HOUSESTARC Starc’s clearance confirms his spot in the high jump final! – Wednesday 9:30am AEST pic.twitter.com/KfC944QWRP

— Athletics Australia (@AthsAust) August 15, 2016

Starc himself has yet to publicly acknowledge the connection to “Game of Thrones,” but he did take a moment to thank all of his supporters after qualifying for the finals.

So overwhelmed with the amount of support from close and far. Thank you all so much. Time to recover and go bigger in the final!

— Brandon Starc (@Brandonstarc93) August 15, 2016

To cheer on House Starc, tune into NBC for the Track and Field high jump finals on Tuesday, August 16 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

