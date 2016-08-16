'Game of Thrones' fans are rooting for this Aussie athlete

Kim Renfro
Brandon Starc australian Olympian and Bran Stark Game of Thrones season sixHBO/Chris McGrath/Getty Images

There’s an Olympian named Brandon Starc, and “Game of Thrones” fans are having a field day imagining the young athlete as Bran Stark, the oldest surviving Stark child who is paralysed from the waist down. 

Brandon Starc, a 22 year old Australian athelete, qualified to compete in the Olympic final for high jump on August 14, and his namesake earned him a new set of supporters. With the exception of the “c” ending to his surname, Brandon Starc has the exact same name as Brandon “Bran” Stark from “Game of Thrones.”

Not only does the real life Starc share the same name as the fictional character, but he bears a physical resemblance to young actor Isaac Hempstead-Wright (who plays Bran on the series).

People on Twitter were quick to note the resemblence:

 As Yahoo Sports reports, Athletics Australia —  a guide to Aussie athletes competing in the Olympics — started #HouseStarc, with some choice photoshopping of the Stark’s direwolf sigil. 

Starc himself has yet to publicly acknowledge the connection to “Game of Thrones,” but he did take a moment to thank all of his supporters after qualifying for the finals. 

To cheer on House Starc, tune into NBC for the Track and Field high jump finals on Tuesday, August 16 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

