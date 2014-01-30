Fans Can Try Out The Oculus Rift At A 'Game Of Thrones' Exhibit In NYC

We’ve talked about the Oculus Rift a few times here.

It’s a virtual reality headset that puts you inside a game world.

While checking out a “Game of Thrones” exhibit in New York City Tuesday morning, we were surprised to find several of the devices set up for passersby to try out.

For fans of the show, you’re put into a wooden elevator box where you’ll be able to “climb” the white wall that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and a few other characters scale in season 3.

If you’re hoping for a similar adventure to the one seen in the show, don’t get too excited.

Fans ride up a virtual elevator to the top of the cliff and then descend — slightly faster — down. (If only it were that easy on the show.) If you’re a theme park enthusiast, it’s a lesser equivalent of a drop ride that takes you up into the sky before releasing you.

You may not be ultimately blown away — this was our tamest experience with the headset — but if you haven’t had a chance to try out the future of gaming, it’s pretty cool since you can do a full 360 view of your surroundings and look up and down.

The Oculus Rift experience is part of a larger “Game of Thrones” (GoT) exhibit that’s part of a 90-minute studio tour being held by Time Warner Cable this week in the Meatpacking District of New York City.

Other than getting the chance to sit on the Iron Throne, it’s by far the most fun part of the studio tour.

The exhibit is open throughout the week from 1/27-2/1 for Time Warner Cable customers.

It’s being held at 440 W. 14th Street off the Highline.

You can get free tickets for the event here.

Meanwhile, the “Game of Thrones” exhibit is currently travelling the world before the series’ fourth season return on HBO.

