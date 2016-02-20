'Game of Thrones' star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has a definitive answer about whether Jon Snow is dead

If you’re tired of hearing about whether Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is dead, imagine what it’s like for the cast of “Game of Thrones.”

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister on the hit HBO drama, said on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he has decided to be proactive about the question.

“I kind of preempt it now. Whenever I meet someone, I say, ‘Jon Snow is dead,'” Coster-Waldau told host Jimmy Kimmel. “Sometimes, of course, I’m in a shop and the poor person there says, ‘Yeah, it will be $12.50, please.'”

But Kimmel couldn’t leave it at that. He needed to know if his guest was saying on the record that Jon Snow is totally, definitely dead.

“Listen, he was stabbed 50 times in the heart. He’s dead,” Coster-Waldau tried to reason with Kimmel. But the host wasn’t convinced.

“There are stranger things that have happened on the show. In fact, there is a whole wall with heads that are alive,” Kimmel said. “It wouldn’t be the biggest leap we’ve experienced on ‘Game of Thrones.'”

The actor, perhaps fearing HBO’s wrath, stuck to his story that Jon Snow is dead “at the end of season five.” To which Kimmel decided to push. “Can he still walk?” he asked.

“He’s stabbed 50 times in the heart. He’s not moving. He’s out cold. He’s gone,” Coster-Waldau reiterated.

And Kimmel still wouldn’t back down. He then offered, “You many not even know if he’s dead.”

Watch the exchange below:

