The best nicknames the internet has given 'Game of Thrones' characters

Many “Game of Thrones” characters were given medieval-sounding nicknames by George R.R. Martin. Jaime Lannister is known as “Kingslayer” while Tyrion is derisively called “The Imp.” Some historical figures have titles like “Ser Duncan the Tall” or “Bran the Builder.”

But fans of the series have taken it upon themselves to dub other characters with a little more pizzazz.

The many languages of Westeros are tough to understand phonetically, and with a long list of side characters — many of whom are promptly killed off — it’s tough to keep track. That’s where these easy-to-remember titles come in.

Scroll down to see our favourite nicknames given to characters by Redditors.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.