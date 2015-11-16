The best nicknames the internet has given 'Game of Thrones' characters

Many “Game of Thrones” characters were given medieval-sounding nicknames by George R.R. Martin. Jaime Lannister is known as “Kingslayer” while Tyrion is derisively called “The Imp.” Some historical figures have titles like “Ser Duncan the Tall” or “Bran the Builder.”
But fans of the series have taken it upon themselves to dub other characters with a little more pizzazz.
The many languages of Westeros are tough to understand phonetically, and with a long list of side characters — many of whom are promptly killed off — it’s tough to keep track. That’s where these easy-to-remember titles come in.
Scroll down to see our favourite nicknames given to characters by Redditors.
Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones.”
Daenerys Targaryen is better known on the show by her formal title: Khaleesi. In Dothraki, 'khaleesi' means queen, so most of the time anyone is speaking to Daenerys, they refer to her as 'Khaleesi.' This is an unfamiliar term, so many first-time watchers think 'Khaleesi' is simply her name. Others have resorted to just calling her 'Kelly C' online. Close enough.
Kelly C's husband in season one wasn't Khal Drogo, it was Karl Drogo. Everyone knows this. The slight misspelling of 'Khal' makes this fierce warrior a little more relatable. It may have started as a pun on a character named Carl from the Adult Swim 'Aqua Teen Hunger Force' cartoon. But the fandom has kept it going. Long live Karl Drogo.
Stannis Baratheon was a favourite contender for the Iron Throne. Among many Redditors, he was the true hero in their eyes. Over time, his name began cropping up as 'Stannis the Mannis' -- a play on the popular nickname 'Stan the Man.' Every once and a while, you'll see him referred to simply as 'The Mannis.'
Oh, Jorah. Seemingly forever-friendzoned by Daenerys, Jorah spent all of season five travelling around Essos trying to get back to her. With his many adventures, fans started calling him 'Jorah the Explorer' -- a pun on the children's show 'Dora the Explorer.' They even make fun photoshopped images.
The reigning king in season one, Robert Baratheon was a known drinker who indulged in lots of food and visited many brothels. His lackadaisical attitude and casual approach to ruling the kingdom earned him the nickname 'Bobby B' -- a much more informal and childish version of his real name. He was even referred to as Bobby B for this 'Bad Lip Reading' video with over 20 million views.
Daenerys' travels to Yunkai, Astapor, and Meereen have led her to encounter many new characters. In season five, she agreed to marry Hizdahr zo Loraq, a nobleman of Meereen. Book readers have long discussed the complex names and how tough they are to keep straight. Thus, Hizdahr was dubbed 'mo Kravitz' in light of the actor's resemblance to singer Lenny Kravitz.
You can thank auto-correct for this one. A Redditor posted this very important question to /r/asoiaf during season five: 'What does it mean for Salsa?' He meant Sansa, but the community ran with it (and made plenty of chips and salsa puns). It's also possible the user meant to write 'Salsa,' and was referring this 4chan post which calls Sansa 'Salsa' as well. Either way, Salsa Stark lives on.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.