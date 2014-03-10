New 'Game Of Thrones' Trailer Teases The Dragons, Which Are Getting Huge

HBO released another new trailer for “Game of Thrones” ahead of the “True Detective” finale Sunday night and it finally gives us a better look at the show’s dragons.

This is probably the best trailer we’ve seen yet.

“Game of Thrones” returns to HBO April 6.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here are those scenes with the dragons again:

It looks like they may be getting too large for Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) to control.

