The new 'Game of Thrones' season 7 trailer shows Daenerys claiming a throne -- but not the one you'd expect

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones.”

The long wait is over, and winter is definitely here. After releasing a teaser along with the premiere date (July 16), HBO finally gave “Game of Thrones” fans their first look at season seven with a new teaser.

The trailer shows Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, and Cersei Lannister ascending to their respective thrones. Cersei is in King’s Landing on the Iron Throne, while Jon Snow is in Winterfell serving as King in the North.

But Daenerys is in a suprising new location — Dragonstone. This is where Stannis Baratheon lived before he made his claim to the throne, but now it’s Daenerys’s turn.

Dragonstone is one of the Targaryen’s ancient strongholds, and it’s where the Mother of Dragons was born. It’s only fitting that when she finally returns to Westeros, she’ll claim Dragonstone as her own. Stannis has no need for it now, after all.

Watch the trailer below:

The song featured in the new trailer is a brooding remix/cover of “Sit Down” by James. The lyrics are hauntingly relevant to the broiling tensions in Westeros:

Those who feel the breath of sadness Sit down next to me Those who find they’re touched by madness Sit down next to me Those who find themselves ridiculous Sit down next to me Love, in fear, in hate, in tears

The three rulers are going to have to figure out a way to work together in order to stand a chance against the imminent threat of the Night King and his White Walker army.

But based on this teaser, neither Jon, Daenerys, or Cersei is looking pleased and ready to chat.

By the way — check out Cersei’s upgraded black gown. There’s more decoration and embroidery on it than we saw in the season six finale.

And when we last left Jon, he was sheepishly smiling as the northern lords raised their swords and crowned him “King in the North!”

Now he’s back to his usual brooding:

Daenerys’s new outfit also has us hyped. The dark black dress with a scarlet cape just screams “Targaryen,” and we love the added dragon clasp on her right shoulder.

But new fashions aside, the trailer has given us one awesome fact — Daenerys will make it to Westeros, and claim Dragonstone as her seat of power. We can’t wait to see how Cersei and Jon react.

“Game of Thrones” season seven will premiere on Sunday, July 16.

