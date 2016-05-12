'Game of Thrones' author George R.R. Martin just posted a chapter from the next book online

George R.R. Martin thrilled fans by posting a sample chapter from his much-anticipated new book.

Martin, whose “A Song of Ice and Fire” novels are the basis for HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” posted a chapter from “Winds of Winter” on his site.

It’s told from the point of view of the character Princess Arianne, who isn’t part of the HBO show yet. But there may be some interest in the chapter, the first in about a year, for show fans.

“You want to know what the Sand Snakes, Prince Doran, Areo Hotah, Ellaria Sand, Darkstar, and the rest will be up to in ‘Winds of Winter’? Quite a lot, actually. The sample will give you a taste. For the rest, you will need to wait,” Martin wrote on his site.

The Sand Snakes have been pivotal on the show, which most recently angered book fans with the direction it took the band of warrior women. They killed Doran Martell (Alexander Siddig), who ruled Dorne, and his son on the sixth season’s premiere episode.

Doran had a much more significant role in Martin’s novels. He had a long-standing plot to marry his son to Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). And to make the kill even worse for book fans, the Sand Snakes wanted to crown Myrcella Baratheon their queen. It doesn’t make sense that they would kill her and kill the Martells.

The showrunners are clearly veering from the books on that one, and the purists aren’t happy. But possibly their anger will be quelled by the newly posted chapter.

All eyes are on Martin and his progress in finishing this next book. “Thrones” producers have moved beyond Martin’s source text on the current season. That said, Martin wants to make sure that posting this new chapter doesn’t get fans’ hopes up.

“And no, just to spike any bulls— rumours, changing the sample chapter does NOT mean I am done,” he also wrote. “Monkey is still on my back… but he’s growing, he is, and one day…”

Read the new chapter at Martin’s official website.

