WATCH: The Mountain from 'Game of Thrones' obliterates the world record for keg tossing

Hafþór “Thor” Björnsson is best known for two things: His role on “Game of Thrones” as Gregor Clegane (a.k.a. The Mountain) and breaking world records as an Icelandic Strongman.

At 6 feet 9 inches tall, the 27-year-old Iceland native is an impressively large and strong competitor for his age. It’s no wonder “Game of Thrones” producers brought him on to play the formidable Gregor Clegane due to his size.

Björnsson has a fabulous Instagram account where he posts workout videos, adorable Pomeranian glamour shots, and of course — his world record achievements.

As spotted by the Daily Dot, Björnsson just broke the world record for highest keg toss.

Again.

On November 28, 2015, Björnsson broke the record with a toss of 7.05 meters. Now, less than a year later Björnsson managed to fling a 33-pound (15kg) keg 7.15 meters.

Watch the moment below:

Day 3, keg toss. 15kg for 7.15 meters. New world record baby ☝?#WorldsStrongestMan #kasane #botswana #thorspower @andreasif @australianstrengthcoach @andrireyr A video posted by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson) on Aug 15, 2016 at 8:54am PDT

This probably won’t be the last time Björnsson sets a world record, though. In another Instagram post celebrating the event, he assured fans that he “had plenty more in the tank!”

