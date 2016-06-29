The 'Game of Thrones' season-6 finale was the most-watched episode ever

HBO From left, Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister, Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei, and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen on ‘Game of Thrones.’

The wildfire wasn’t the only thing exploding on Sunday’s “Game of Thrones” season finale. The episode also broke a record for the show.

The season-six finale was watched by 8.9 million viewers, the most ever for a single episode. It broke the record held by last year’s season-five finale, which drew 8.1 million viewers.

HBO also tracks DVR, encores, on-demand, and streams on both HBO Go and HBO Now. Though those full numbers aren’t yet in for the finale,

this season has actually been getting about 23.3 million total weekly viewers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

