The 10 Most Pirated Shows On Television

“Game of Thrones” fans really, really like watching the show illegally.



For the second year in a row, the HBO gold mine held onto its title as the most pirated show of the spring 2013 season, according to TorrentFreak.

Nearly as many viewers download it on the file-sharing site BitTorrent as watch it on television — three times the amount garnered by several of the programs further down TorrentFreak’s Top 10 List. The season three premiere was downloaded by a record-breaking 5.2 million people, showing a 25 per cent increase compared to last year.

When director David Petrarca was asked about the unprecedented piracy ratings earlier this year, he responded, NBD. The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Petrarca said illegal downloads don’t matter because the show capitalises on “cultural buzz.”

“That’s how they survive,” Petrarca said.

“The Big Bang Theory” and “How I Met Your Mother,” round out the TorrentFreak list’s top three, with 2.9 million and 2.85 million downloads, respectively.

Check out the views per single episode below.

Most Downloaded TV Shows On BitTorrent, Spring 2013 Rank ShowEst. downloads

US TV viewers 1 Game of Thrones 5,200,000 5,500,000 2 The Big Bang Theory 2,900,000 20,000,000 3 How I Met Your Mother 2,850,000 10,510,000 4 The Walking Dead 2,700,000 12,420,000 5 Hannibal 2,100,000 4,380,000 6 Vikings 1,900,000 6,210,000 7 Arrow 1,850,000 4,140,000 8 The Vampire Diaries 1,800,000 3,180,000 9 Modern Family 1,750,000 12,520,000 10 Revenge 1,700,000 9,740,000

