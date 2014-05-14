This Creative Video Mashes Up 'Game Of Thrones' With A Classic Nintendo Video Game

I like video mashups as much as the next person, but it’s not often that I listen to one all the way through. Or ask a coworker to come check it out.

But then I came across “Video Game of Thrones: Super Mario World.”

YouTube user NicksplosionFX remade the opening credit sequence of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” as if it were set in the World of Super Mario. He even found an 8-bit version of the iconic “Game of Thrones” theme song.

The opening sequence for “Game of Thrones” changes every week, highlighting the places that will be included in that episode. I wouldn’t know, I usually fast-forward the intro. But if it looked a little more like this, I probably would be more apt to watch.

Check it out for yourself:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And for reference, here’s what the original theme song and the Super Mario remake look like side by side:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

