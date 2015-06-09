How Westeros would look like on a map of Earth

Millions of people are drawn into “Game of Thrones” every week.

And it’s not just the sex, dragons, and intrigue — it’s the deeply immersive world that George R. R. Martin created, Westeros.

Thanks to super fan and geographer Sean Garvey, we have a better idea of how that world compares to our own.

He’s the creator of A Map of Ice and Fire, one of the most impressive maps of Westeros we’ve come across.

“What was really important to me when creating this spatial was to maintain a sense of scale for Westeros,” he tells Business Insider.

“Using information gleaned from the book itself (such as the length of the Wall – 300 miles) and blogs such as the one found here,” he says, “I digitised (i.e. drew) Westeros based on its estimated size and cultural and climatic relationship to our own world.”

The result is below:

“You can see straight away how huge this world is,” Garvey says. “It stretches from the west coast of Ireland all the way to China!”

To make his map, Garvey dug information out of the books and combined it with analysis done by other fans. He input all that data — some 1,500 elements in all — into the mapmaking software ArcMap.

Dig into A Map of Ice and Fire to see journeys that the show’s characters make.

NOW WATCH: 70 people were injured while filming this movie with 100 untamed lions



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.