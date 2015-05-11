It took about 4 hours to transform stuntmen into stone men for this week's 'Game of Thrones' [SPOILERS]

Kirsten Acuna
Game of thrones jorah tyrion season 5HBOTyrion and Jorah go down a troubled path Sunday evening.

If you aren’t caught up on “Game of Thrones,” there are some spoilers ahead.
Near the end of Sunday’s “Game of Thrones” we finally met the long-hinted at stone men, men afflicted with greyscale. The highly contagious and deadly disease nearly claimed Stannis Baratheon’s daughter Shireen as a newborn.

Anyone who comes down with greyscale is usually exiled to a faraway city in ruin as their skin slowly turns stone-like. That’s not only because of the disease’s ability to spread like wildfire, but also because it can affect the brain and turn the recipient mad. 

In Sunday’s episode, Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and Jorah (Iain Glen) get ambushed by a flock of stone men while sailing through Valyria. 

We don’t get a really good look at the scaley, hardened creatures, but a feature released by HBO Sunday evening shows exactly how the stuntmen prepped to get into character.

We saw the stone men like this Sunday night:

Game of thrones stone manHBOVery tough to see, right?

Here’s how they look in the light.

Stone man game of thronesHBO
Game of thrones stone manHBO

They blend in with the rocks in the background.

Stone man game of thrones HBO

It takes an enormous amount of work to get them to look that way.

Prosthtics supervisor Barry Gower says it was about a four-hour process to transform just the head and neck of various stuntmen into the stone men of Valyria.

Here, one of the stunt men sit down in the makeup chair. Take note of the changing clock in the background. It’s about 3:45 (it looks like a.m. from the changing light in the video).

Stone men makeupHBO

4:45: Hair is covered up and the chest and neck are painted.

Stone men makeup 2HBO

A little after 5:05: A prosthetic is being placed onto the face.

Stone men makeup 3HBO

Around 6:36: Small details are being painted onto the face. Gower explains that different textures including elephant skin and cracked river beds served as inspiration for the stone people’s look.

Stone men makeup 4HBO

It’s nearly 8, just a little over four hours later, and the stunt man is finally looking like a stone man.

Stone men makeup 5HBO

Here’s how the transformation looks from beginning to end:

Stone men transformation game of thronesHBO

Outside the trailer, even more details are put in place with the thinnest of brushes.

Stone man game of thrones HBO
Game of thrones stone paintedHBO

Stuntman Calvin Heasman compares the process to wearing a wetsuit, but on your face. 

Stone men stunt manHBO‘Game of Thrones’ stone man stunt man Calvin Heasman describes what it’s like to be one of the stone men on set.
Stone man stunt man HBO

“Quite uncomfortable, not gonna lie,” Heasman explained.

You can watch the full feature showing the making of the stone men scene via HBO below:

  

