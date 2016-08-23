'Game of Thrones' actress promises fans 'sh-t gets real' next season

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones.”

“Game of Thrones” season seven is gearing up for filming, which means the actors are finally getting sent scripts. Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) tweeted out her reaction after reading through the full season, and her thoughts have fans hyped. According to Williams, the coming events are so insane there is nothing we can do to prepare ourselves.

“Just finished reading season seven,” Williams wrote. “Sh-t gets REAL. I’d start preparing yourselves now. Scratch that, nothing will prepare you. Holy BALLS.”

Last time we saw Williams’ character, Arya Stark, was in the season six finale when she used the magic of Faceless Men to disguise herself and brutally murder Walder Frey. Of course, that was after she had killed both of his sons, dismembered them, and cooked them into the pies served at the feast.

Walder Frey was a big name on Arya’s kill list, but her murder-spree is probably far from over. Is Williams’ reacting to some new crazy Arya drama? Or did she just read a revelation about other characters? Is Daenerys squaring off with Cersei? Will Jon finally learn who his real parents were? Are the White Walkers going to bring down the Wall? Is Jaime going to kill Cersei?

Buckle in, fans, because this is just the beginning of season seven teases. Winter has come, and the speculating comes with it.

