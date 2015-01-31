9 Highlights From 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Maisie Williams' Reddit AMA

courtesy of HBO Maisie Williams as Arya Stark in ‘Game of Thrones.’

Maisie Williams is known for playing Arya Stark on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

During a Reddit AMA on Fri., Jan. 30, the 17-year-old actress provided fans with ample information — even if she couldn’t give away any spoilers for season 5. (But you can watch the leaked trailer here!).

Here are seven great things we learned about Maisie:

1. She didn’t realise “Game of Thrones” was big until Season 3.

Maisie explains: “At the season 3 premiere, we went to the Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, and stepping out of the car, with hundreds of people screaming my name, is when I realised that this show completely changed my life. It was very, very daunting – I found it quite scary – but it happened gradually, so I had time to get used to it.”

2. Rory McCann (The Hound) is similar to his character… sort of.

Helen Sloan / HBO Williams and Rory McCann as Arya and The Hound in Season 4.

Fans loved the Hound and Arya’s wandering duo in Season 4. Williams joked, “Rory is quite similar to The Hound before breakfast, in that, if he hasn’t eaten, he’s kind of grumpy! haha! But I love ‘im regardless.”

The two do a have a real-life rapport, too. “We are very close friends. I saw him when I was at the SAG awards at the week-end, and it was really nice to see him again, and I hope that’s not the last I see of him,” says Maisie.

3. She might be playing Ellie in the film adaptation of the popular apocalyptic video game “The Last Of Us.”

The Last of Us trailer A scene from the video game ‘The Last of Us.’

She wrote, “THE LAST OF US movie is in very early days. I have spoken to powerful people who are getting THE LAST OF US on its feet. And I’m hopeful that I can play Ellie in the future, but we’ll all have to wait and see.”

4. If she could play anyone on Game of Thrones, it would be Cersei. HBO Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister. “I would love to play… Cersei,” she wrote. “because she’s badass.”

5. Here’s who she thinks should sit on the Iron Throne. YouTube/valar morghulis Bronn from ‘Game of Thrones.’ “Ehm – I think… Bronn (Tyrion’s left hand man) would do a really good job?” Why? “Cuz he’s funny!” 6. She would like to keep acting after “Game of Thrones” ends. Handout/Getty Images The cast of ‘Game of Thrones’ at Comic Con. “After ‘Game of Thrones,’ I’d love to continue in television, and I’d love to move on to movies as well.” She wrote. “I don’t really know what I want to do? But I think that’s quite cool, because I’m only 17 and I don’t have to decide yet. But definitely staying in performing.”

7. She hasn’t read the books.

“…And I didn’t read them before I got the role,” she wrote. “I do want to read them but I’m going to wait until the season is finished. But I can’t wait to see what really happens to Arya! Yes!”

8. This viral scene happened because she was watching funny videos on her phone.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

When asked if there was every a time that she couldn’t stop laughing on set, she replied, “The one time was in series 3, episode 8 [note: this was actually in season 4], when I was supposed to laugh anyway – when Arya cracked up laughing at the news of her dead aunt – and I was watching funny videos on my phone, so I giggled endlessly, and they liked it, and so did the audience.”

9.SEASON 5 TEASER ALERT! Arya will get emotional in season 5.

She said, “There’s actually a scene in the coming season… which was my most difficult scene to film. And I think fans are going to be really excited about it. More emotional than we’ve seen Arya in previous seasons.”

Fans will definitely appreciate that, since we have watched Arya develop from an innocent girl to a hardened fighter and killer. What’s in store for her next?

Season 5 of “Game of Thrones” premieres on Sun., Apr. 12 at 9 p.m.

