'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams posted the ultimate fan selfie at Comic-Con

Some of the biggest stars of TV and big screen were roaming around this past week’s San Diego Comic-Con.
And, it’s expected that they will combine in certain ways when they happen to be at the same place at the same time. But once in a while, fans hit the real jackpot.
This happened on Sunday — the last day of the convention — when Maisie Williams, who plays the brave Arya Stark on HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” posted a group selfie on instagram that just blew fans’ minds.
Not only was Williams joined by “GOT” co-star Hannah Murray, who plays Gilly, but to Murray’s right was Jenna Coleman — the current “Doctor Who” companion — and to her right… “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe!
Let the screams begin:
Williams knew what she was doing. She wrote, “I think this photo is gonna make the world implode…..”
She was right. The photo currently has 106,000 likes.
