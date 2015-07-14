'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams posted the ultimate fan selfie at Comic-Con

Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO Maise Williams, who plays Arya Stark on ‘Game of Thrones,’ posted a group selfie that scored with fans on Sunday.

Some of the biggest stars of TV and big screen were roaming around this past week’s San Diego Comic-Con.

And, it’s expected that they will combine in certain ways when they happen to be at the same place at the same time. But once in a while, fans hit the real jackpot.

This happened on Sunday — the last day of the convention — when Maisie Williams, who plays the brave Arya Stark on HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” posted a group selfie on instagram that just blew fans’ minds.

Not only was Williams joined by “GOT” co-star Hannah Murray, who plays Gilly, but to Murray’s right was Jenna Coleman — the current “Doctor Who” companion — and to her right… “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe!

Let the screams begin:

Williams knew what she was doing. She wrote, “I think this photo is gonna make the world implode…..”

She was right. The photo currently has 106,000 likes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.