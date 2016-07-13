A 'Game of Thrones' fan may have predicted Littlefinger's fate -- and we almost buy it

HBO Littlefinger is the most dangerous man in Westeros.

Littlefinger’s loyalty and true intentions have always been up for grabs on “Game of Thrones.”

Early in the show’s run, he betrayed the Starks. Last season, he helped Sansa and Jon Snow take back Winterfell from the Boltons. And so, as other characters have pointed out, he is perhaps the most dangerous man in Westeros.

But Littlefinger, also known as Petyr Baelish, is also one of the most exciting characters left on the show, given that it’s impossible to know what will happen next to him.

As they tend to do, a Redditor did some theorizing, and concluded that Littlefinger will meet his end next season — at the hands of Sansa Stark.

HBO Littlefinger has a complicated relationship with Sansa Stark.

Littlefinger will likely be sent out of the Moon Door by Sansa, according to Reddit user Fire_away_Fire_away.

This trap door, which causes people to fall off the side of a mountain, is located in The Eyrie. The door has made a few appearances on the show, perhaps most famously when Littlefinger sent Lysa Arryn tumbling to her doom.

Another part of the theory points out that Littlefinger’s sigil is a mockingbird.

“[Mockingbirds] are natural prey for falcons and they fly. Remember when Robin [Arryn, Lyssa’s son] threw the toy mockingbird out of the moon door? Foreshadowing,” the Redditor pointed out.

However, other Redditors pointed out that Robin actually tossed a toy falcon out the window, not a mockingbird.

So, people should be careful before jumping on this theory’s bandwagon, especially given that fans have a history of seeing foreshadowing clues in “Game of Thrones” that simply aren’t there. For example, despite every possible clue, it doesn’t look like Lady Stoneheart is coming.

HBO via YouTube Trust us, you don’t want to fall down through the Moon Door.

And on top of that, Littlefinger is too smart, and too manipulative, to go out so easily.

While it is true that Sansa has gotten good at “the game,” her feelings are way too complicated for Littlefinger. He has put her in harm’s way, and saved her life.

Yet, the theory points out that Robin Arryn, whose mother died at Littlefinger’s hands, could be thirsty for both revenge and control over the knights of the Vale. That feels much more plausible.

One thing is certain, though: Now that both Joffrey Baratheon and Ramsay Bolton are gone, Littlefinger could fill the gap as the show’s next big, unapologetically bad villain. His fate may be gruesome, and it could involve the Moon Door.

