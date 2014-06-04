A 'Game Of Thrones' Actress May Be Giving Away Huge Spoilers On Her Instagram

WARNING: There are major spoilers if you haven’t seen Sunday’s episode

“Game of Thrones” is one TV’s hottest shows right now, so fans are doing whatever they can to avoid spoilers.

If that’s the case, fans may want to stay away from actress Lena Headey’s Instagram account.

Headey, who plays Queen Cersei Lannister on the series, has been posting photos that many fans see as potential spoilers.

For example, Sunday night’s episode involved a brutal battle between Oberyn “The Red Viper” Martell (Pedro Pascal) and Ser Gregor Clegane (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson).

It culminated in Oberyn getting his eyes gouged out.

Many fans think one of Headey’s previous Instagrams looks awfully similar to the way Pascal’s character met his demise.

Before the episode aired, Headey posted this photo jokingly gouging out fellow cast member Pedro Pascal’s eyes two months ago.

You can view the image here. It’s from a feature in Hunger Magazine; however, fans noted the similarity was uncanny.

Fans have also been speculating the meaning of another one of Headey’s photo posted a month ago. The photo found below is of stones making up a heart shape with the caption “my stone heart.”

Warning: MAJOR potential spoiler ahead.

My stone heart A photo posted by Lena Headey (@iamlenaheadey) on Apr 21, 2014 at 4:12pm PDT

Many fans suspect this as a spoiler for the return of Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley) who becomes known as “Lady Stoneheart” in the books after she’s brought back to life.

However, not every cast member’s Instagram spoils the show.

Here’s a fun off set photo from Pedro Pascal’s account showing the very different sizes of Pascal and Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, who plays The Mountain on the series.

Buds. A photo posted by Pedro Pascal (@pascalispunk) on Jun 2, 2014 at 8:57am PDT

