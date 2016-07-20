Sam Tarly from 'Game of Thrones' explains why Jon Snow is even better looking in real life

HBO Sam Tarly is as in love with Jon as the rest of us.

Jon Snow really is that attractive in real life.

During a Reddit AMA Tuesday, John Bradley, who plays Sam Tarly on “Game of Thrones,” answered a fan’s question about Kit Harington’s dashing looks as the charming Jon Snow.

The Reddit user asked if Harington was attractive in real life, and Bradley said he is even better looking than he appears on TV — and for an odd reason.

“He’s more attractive in real life,” Bradley said. “If you’ve ever smelled him, you’ll know what I mean.”

So there you have it, straight from Sam Tarly: Harington is an even more handsome human than you previously thought.

Bradley, who is also starring in a thrilled called “Traders,” answered a few more questions about “GoT” and explained that there is a strong bond among the cast.

“I think that we’ve spoiled each other when it comes to establishing close personal relationship as well as working ones,” he said to a question about the cast’s friendship being a myth. “We think we’re gonna get on with everybody in our careers as much as we get on with each other. I think we all know how lucky we are.”

He added that the cast is also friends with the showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss.

“The great thing about D&D is that we’ve developed such a close working relationship but a close friendship as well,” he said. “We know that anything they’re giving us to do, they’re doing for the good of the show. They’re so approachable that you could go to them with any concerns … They never fail to both challenge and support.”

