A new 'Game of Thrones' rumour about Jon Snow is flying around -- but we're sceptical

The “Game of Thrones” rumour-mill is cranking up again. Early Monday, a Redditor submitted a post to the “A Song of Ice and Fire” subreddit with the title: “Kit Harington seriously let his guard down during a Belgian interview.”

The post outlined a translated interview from Dutch magazine Humo with Kit Harington, the actor who plays Jon Snow on “Game of Thrones.”

Published on September 8, the article focuses about Harington’s recent movie, “Testament of Youth,” as well as his experience on “Game of Thrones.” The Redditor translated and bolded a section of Harington’s quotes, claiming it was essentially confirmation of Jon Snow’s survival for the next few seasons.

Here’s a screenshot of the Redditor’s translation from the interview:

The two main points are: Harington says he knows how long he is under contract and proceeds to say he’ll be in his thirties when it’s over. Harington is currently 28 years old. If accurately translated, the actor just admitted he is contracted to appear on the show for another two years.

Since there isn’t much for a dead character to do, this comment from Harington can be taken to mean Jon Snow will be alive for the next two seasons.

However, some commenters on Reddit were sceptical of this bold assumption. Not that fans don’t believe wholeheartedly that Jon Snow will appear next season, but this interview isn’t necessarily as jaw-dropping as the poster would have us believe.

For one, the Redditor was doing a personal translation from a physical copy of the magazine. When asked to provide a link to the article (the original post did not link to any sources), the Reddit user said “I don’t have a subscription, so unfortunately I can’t provide an online source.”

We used Google Translate to see for ourselves what the questions and answers could be, and the automatically produced translation was messy. Here’s what we read:

Harington: “The important thing now is that I know exactly how long I was still under contract lie, and that I in between …” Humo: “How many seasons yet?” Harington: “Nice try (laughs). I can not say anything about that. Let’s just say ‘Game of Thrones’ still remains as I live; when it’s over, I’ll probably be already in their thirties. One thing I know for sure: the day I no longer ‘Thrones’ will sit, is the day I will bury myself in the film project (laughs).”

Clearly an imperfect translation, but since we are not fluent in Dutch, there’s no way to know for sure whether Harington’s phrasing is as damning as others would believe. He could just be saying that he’ll be in his thirties by the time the show is completed, not necessarily that he’s involved in filming it.

Another aspect of the post called into question is the timing of this interview. It’s one thing if Harington

just

made these statements, but the timing is unclear. The film Harington was doing press for, “Testament of Youth,” premiered in the US on June 5. But the Humo publication is located in Belgium, where the “Testament of Youth” will be released on September 16 according to IMDB.

When a commentor asked “How old is this interview?”, the poster replied:

It was published in this week’s issue, the movie was released here this weekend. I assume it was taken during a British or American press tour (edit: it was in Paris), he definitely didn’t do any promo in Belgium. There’s no way of knowing exactly when the interview took place, but seeing as the end of the fifth season was mentioned, I assume it’s not that old.

Timing is everything with Kit’s phrasing. If this interview took place before the season five finale on June 14th, this isn’t a “big slip” or Harington “letting his guard down” — it’s a relatively innocuous statement. He wouldn’t have been under such close scrutiny regarding his characters’ life status.

Bottom line is this: Many believe Jon Snow is returning for at least one more season, if not surviving the entire series. There is plenty of evidence within the book series and the show that points to this assumption.

But fans should take pause before jumping to conclusions about every single word that comes out of Harington’s mouth between now and the premiere of season six.

