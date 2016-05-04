'Game of Thrones' used this codename for Jon Snow during season 6 to keep him secret

HBO Kit Harington as Jon Snow on ‘Game of Thrones.’

As part of the intense secrecy surrounding the Jon Snow storyline on season six of HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” Kit Harington went for months without using or being referred to by his character’s name on the set of “Game of Thrones.” Instead, he went by a code name.

“No one was allowed to say ‘Jon Snow’ on set, ever. Everyone had to refer to me as ‘LC,'” Harington told Entertainment Weekly.

“LC” stood for Lord Commander, Jon Snow’s position at the Night’s Watch when he was killed on season five.

The ban on using “Jon Snow” was extensive and applied to everyone on the set, according to the magazine. Jon Snow didn’t appear in scripts, scene breakdowns, call sheets, and prop or wardrobe materials.

Verbal use of the character’s name during shooting was also banned, except when it was part of the written dialogue. Producers even used “LC” while taking among themselves, in case someone not belonging to the production was in earshot.

HBO Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is resurrected on ‘Game of Thrones.’

That was just part of the intense cover-up to keep information regarding Jon Snow’s fate from the public.

Harington and his cast mates were sworn to secrecy by show producers, and were asked to pretend that the actor was done with the show when speaking publicly or to media. The conspiracy went all the way to the top levels of HBO, as executives covered up the resurrection storyline, too.

For his part in the scheme, Harington apologised to fans.

“Sorry! I’d like to say sorry for lying to everyone,” he said.

As fans discovered on Sunday’s episode, the long-debated question as to whether Jon Snow would be resurrected was finally answered. After Melisandre (Carice van Houten) performed a spell to bring him back, Jon Snow opened his eyes and inhaled the first breath of his second life.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.