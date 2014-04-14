HUGE SPOILERS: Fans Are Going Crazy Over The Latest Episode Of 'Game Of Thrones'

Warning: There are massive spoilers ahead if you haven’t watched tonight’s episode.

Pick your jaw up off the floor.

If you didn’t think anything could top last season’s wild “Red Wedding,” boy were you wrong.

The HBO series killed off a major character, and if you haven’t read the books you were in for a treat.

Last chance to head back.

We’ve been waiting for this for a while.

King Joffrey — the character everyone loves to hate — was poisoned at his wedding to Lady Margaery Tyrell and his uncle Tyrion is taking the fall.

Of course, if you’ve been reading the books, you knew this was coming. (We thought the show may stretch this out over a few episodes.)

