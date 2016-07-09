The 'Game of Thrones' costume designer created a jewellery line worthy of a khaleesi

Daenerys Targaryen has dragons and a massive army, yes, but she also has an amazing fashion sense. Now there’s a way for you to look just like the “Game of Thrones” character, thanks to a new line of jewellery from the show’s costume designer.

Michele Clapton dressed the “Thrones” characters for the first five seasons of the hit HBO drama (she also contributed to a few designs for season six — like Cersei’s bad arse dress). Her intricate costumes were a major part of what made the world of “Game of Thrones” feel so real and lived-in, and she created some iconic looks.

She’s bringing some of these creations from Westeros to the real world in a new line of draconic jewellery. Clapton teamed with jewellery designers Yunus Ascott and Eliza Higginbottom to launch MEY Designs.

Some of the more elaborate pieces, including Dany’s dragon necklace, cost upwards of $2,000, but smaller items sell for as low as $76. The website says to expect a 14-week wait for the jewellery after ordering it. A long time, yes, but considerably shorter than the time Dany spent wandering around Qarth in season two.

The line is called “Game of Thrones 2016,” which suggests there could be future designs for future seasons.





