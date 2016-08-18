'Game of Thrones' actors hint at what this important moment from the finale could mean for next season

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones” including speculation of future events and storylines from the original book series.

Jaime and Cersei Lannister have perhaps the most controversial and convoluted relationship in the history of “Game of Thrones,” and the season six finale ensured things will only get more unconventional.

The second to last scene of season six episode ten was Cersei’s coronation as Queen of the Seven Kingdoms — a crowning that was only made possible after Tommen committed suicide in the wake of Cersei’s murderous sept explosion plot.

Jaime returned to capital just in time to see Cersei seated upon the Iron Throne, dressed in formidable silver and black and looking almost smug. The stare exchanged between them has been one of the episode’s biggest talking points when it comes to predicting season seven storylines.

Actors Lena Heady (Cersei) and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime) have now both weighed in on what they believe this moment means for their characters moving forward.

When asked by the New York Times what that look meant, Coster-Waldau replied:

“I think basically he’s in shock. So many things are going through his head — you look down and you see your sister telling the rest of the world to go to hell. The woman you love has turned into this seemingly mad woman. If you were a couples counselor, you would tell him to maybe reconsider this relationship.”

Fans of the original “A Song of Ice and Fire” book series by George R.R. Martin have been waiting for Jaime to reconsider his relationship with Cersei, since this is a major character development in the fourth and fifth novels for him. Based on the season six finale, and Coster-Waldau’s interpretation of the character, that time has finally come.

As for Cersei, she may be fine with Jaime pulling back from their relationship.

“I think when Jaime looks anything other than happy, she has a ‘f — you’ moment,” Heady told the Wrap in an August interview. “This will be such an interesting season for them. Where do they go? It’s so toxic now.”

Though it’s beyond us how Cersei might have assumed Jaime would be pleased to see her on the throne (with their last child dead), it goes along with her character’s general arrogance. Cersei may have finally crossed the line, but she seems beyond caring what anyone thinks now. Plus, her neglect for Jaime and Tommen could be a fatal mistake if fan theories prove correct.

There’s a popular book theory centered around the Valonqar Prophecy, a prediction that states Cersei will be killed by a younger brother. Many believe the prophecy alludes to Jaime, which could mean the season six finale was the beginning of a set up for their inevitable deadly falling out.

If Heady and Coster-Waldau’s interpretations of their characters are correct, there might be no turning back for either of them. Jaime is finally facing a path of redemption, while Cersei’s long string of mishaps and lack of compassion could catch up to her.

“Game of Thrones” won’t return to HBO until the summer of 2017, so fans have plenty of time to think about the future for both these characters.

