SPOILERS: King Joffrey Is Retiring After Yesterday's Stunning Episode Of Game Of Thrones

Warning: Don’t read ahead if you haven’t seen Sunday night’s episode. There are major spoilers ahead.

Last November, 21-year-old “Game of Thrones” actor Jack Gleeson said he would likely retire from acting after he finished work on the HBO series.

Gleeson, who plays the King everyone loves to hate on the series, Joffrey Baratheon, told The Independent he was never really a fan of being a celebrity.

“The lifestyle that comes with being an actor in a successful TV show isn’t something I gravitate towards,” Gleeson told The Independent.

If you tuned in Sunday night, you’ll know Gleeson’s character was killed off in dramatic fashion.

Is that the last of Gleeson we’ll see on screen? For now, yes.

The 21-year-old actor confirmed to Entertainment Weekly he’s walking away from Hollywood.

“I’ve been acting since age 8. I just stopped enjoying it as much as I used to. And now there’s the prospect of doing it for a living, whereas up until now it was always something I did for recreation with my friends, or in the summer for some fun. I enjoyed it. When you make a living from something, it changes your relationship with it. It’s not like I hate it, it’s just not what I want to do.”

Gleeson said he’s not sure what he wants to do instead of acting, but he has one year left in college right now.

“After that, I might do a post-graduate of some kind, but I don’t know in what,” Gleeson added.

If you’ll miss him on screen, the young actor said there’s always the chance he may return to Hollywood, but it sounds like a long shot.

“When I’m destitute in 10 years time, I’ll accept any script,” Gleeson told EW. “No. As long as I’m in the not-ungrateful-but-perhaps-happy place where I can say ‘No’ to whatever, I’m going to do that.”

