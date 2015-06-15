What the devastating 'Game of Thrones' finale means for next season

Kim Renfro
Jon SnowHBO

Warning: Massive spoilers ahead for the season five finale of “Game of Thrones” — do not read on if you are not caught up.

The epic season finale of “Game of Thrones” brought heaps of death, destruction, and nail-biting cliffhangers. Not to mention the brutally humiliating walk-of-shame that Cersei had to endure. 

But the biggest upset came when Jon Snow was stabbed, over and over again by his Night’s Watch brothers, and left to die as the episode faded to black.

Jon was lured into a trap by his squire, Olly, and then stabbed repeatedly in the chest and stomach until he fell to his knees. The men committing mutiny kept repeating “For the Watch,” believing they were saving the Night’s Watch from Jon’s decision to ally with the Wildlings. The final moment of the episode was a quiet zoom into Jon’s unseeing eyes, as dark blood pooled into the snow around him.

Jon snowHBOA heart wrenching final moment

Fans were devastated, furious, and left wondering once again if “Game of Thrones” is a needlessly cruel series.