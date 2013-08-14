Here's The 3D-Printed 'Game Of Thrones' IPhone Dock That's Banned By HBO

Fernando Sosa has a custom 3-D printing business, in which he offers to make models, prototypes and replicas of new products. He has a few spectacular

samples for sale on his website, nuPROTO.com, including a cyborg spider and a pair of Death Star Christmas tree ornaments.

But his most famous product is a Game of Thrones iPhone dock, which allows you to perch your phone on the Iron Throne, the show’s infamous seat of kings, which is made entirely from the swords of vanquished enemies.

You can’t buy one, though.

HBO sent Sosa a cease-and-desist letter, saying that the throne was its intellectual property and that nuPROTO did not have a licence to sell it. Sosa has attempted to find out who does have the licence, or to obtain one for himself, but without luck.

He’s had to refund money to all the customers who bought one before HBO contacted him.

“That throne, it took me months to make,” Sosa told Wired. “I modelled every sword, it was really a lot of work.”

Here are a few images of the not-to-be-sold Iron iPhone throne.

Before Sosa can print the model, he had to create a schematic diagram:

The throne is then printed as a 3-D, solid plastic object:

The model is then meticulously painted:

Here’s how the finished product looks when it’s in use:

