The 'Game of Thrones' intro was recreated using 7,600 paper cutouts

Italian video and animation studio Dadomani designed a new ad for Moleskine that features a recreation of the “Game of Thrones” opening credits made entirely out of paper. They used a whopping 7,600 paper cutouts to bring this new version of Westeros to life.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Chelsea Pineda

Follow INSIDER Pop Culture on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.