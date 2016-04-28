The 'Game of Thrones' intro was recreated using 7,600 paper cutouts

Italian video and animation studio Dadomani designed a new ad for Moleskine that features a recreation of the “Game of Thrones” opening credits made entirely out of paper. They used a whopping 7,600 paper cutouts to bring this new version of Westeros to life.
