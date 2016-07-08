Thanks to 'Game of Thrones, 'Khaleesi is a now more popular baby name than Sophia or Jane

HBO How many Khaleesi’s do you know in real life?

You soon might know more babies named Khaleesi than Hannah, Isabel, or Molly.

Nameberry, a site dedicated to baby names, released their list of the most popular girl and boy names for the first half of 2016, and a few “Game of Thrones”-related names have made it.

Khaleesi, a title given to the wife of a fictional Dothraki khal — it basically means queen — falls at No. 48 and is more popular than traditional names like Jane, Lydia, and Anna.

Emilia Clarke’s portrayal of the Mother of Dragons could also lend to the popularity of the name Emilia, which is featured on the list at No. 63.

Aria, spelled like the character from “Pretty Little Liars,” is at No. 12, but could also be related to Arya Stark from “GOT.”

The name Maisie lands at No. 55 and could be thanks to Maisie Williams’ portrayal of Arya on “GOT.”

Nameberry compiles their list based on the names that have the most views from nearly 40 million visits from parents-to-be to the site.

Here’s the full list for the first half of 2016:

Girls

1. Olivia

2. Amelia

3. Charlotte

4. Ava

5. Isla

6. Arabella

7. Aurora

8. Adeline

9. Isabella

10. Mia

11. Eleanor

12. Aria

13. Penelope

14. Cora

15. Rose

16. Violet

17. Hazel

18. Thea

19. Claire

20. Emma

21. Alice

22. Lucy

23. Luna

24. Nora

25. Mila

26. Elizabeth

27. Scarlett

28. Astrid

29. Imogen

30. Ella

31. Genevieve

32. Maeve

33. Audrey

34. Grace

35. Sadie

36. Evangeline

37. Chloe

38. Esme

39. Emily

40. Ivy

41. Eloise

42. Ophelia

43. Caroline

44. Aurelia

45. Maya

46. Stella

47. Adelaide

48. Khaleesi

49. Lila

50. Nova

51. Elise

52. Evelyn

53. Jane

54. Lydia

55. Maisie

56. Ellie

57. Beatrice

58. Iris

59. Elodie

60. Clara

61. Sophia

62. Anna

63. Emilia

64. Eliza

65. Harlow

66. Amara

67. Julia

68. Mae

69. Isabel

70. Josephine

71. Jade

72. Poppy

73. Abigail

74. Sienna

75. Hannah

76. Matilda

77. Elsie

78. Zara

79. Seraphina

80. Willow

81. Zoe

82. Madeline

83. Evie

84. Ada

85. Willa

86. Juliet

87. Phoebe

88. Molly

89. Margaret

90. Lily

91. Anouk

92. Mabel

93. Freya

94. Eliana

95. Leah

96. Annabelle

97. Daisy

98. Eva

99. Cecilia

100. Naomi

Boys

1. Ezra

2. Asher

3. Atticus

4. Declan

5. Oliver

6. Milo

7. Silas

8. Levi

9. Wyatt

10. Henry

11. Jack

12. Jasper

13. Leo

14. Elijah

15. Ethan

16. Theodore

17. Sebastian

18. Caleb

19. Liam

20. Oscar

21. Eli

22. Benjamin

23. Bodhi

24. Austin

25. Felix

26. Miles

27. Alexander

28. Jacob

29. Zachary

30. William

31. Luke

32. Axel

33. Thomas

34. Andrew

35. Xavier

36. Isaac

37. Julian

38. James

39. Matthew

40. Lucas

41. Aryan

42. Finn

43. John

44. Samuel

45. Nathaniel

46. Soren

47. Roman

48. Daniel

49. Josiah

50. Tobias

51. Maxwell

52. Callum

53. Gabriel

54. Lincoln

55. Nolan

56. Isaiah

57. Ronan

58. Connor

59. Harrison

60. Beckett

61. Charles

62. Owen

63. Grayson

64. Lachlan

65. Gideon

66. Jonah

67. Arthur

68. Christian

69. Ryker

70. Archer

71. Lucian

72. Jude

73. Wesley

74. Jackson

75. Harry

76. Kai

77. Joseph

78. Graham

79. Nathan

80. Simon

81. Hugo

82. Abel

83. Maddox

84. Griffin

85. Landon

86. David

87. Theo

88. Lewis

89. Ryder

90. Zane

91. Alistair

92. Dashiell

93. Knox

94. Bennett

95. Nicholas

96. Rhett

97. Vincent

98. George

99. Edward

100. Louis

