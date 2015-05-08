A Middle Eastern network leaked a behind-the-scenes clip spoiling the next 'Game of Thrones' episode

HBO Fans were surprised when a feature for a future ‘Game of Thrones’ episode hit the internet Wednesday.

Even more “Game of Thrones” material has leaked online.

Fans were both surprised and confused when clips from a video appearing to spoil scenes from the next episode of the hit HBO series began circulating on social media Wednesday.

We first noticed the leaks on Reddit.

A “Game of Thrones” fan Instagram account posted the following small snippet Wednesday morning with a caption reading “Sneak peek episode 5!!! ‘kill the boy’ Full video on OSN.com”.

“Kill the boy” is the name of the next “Game of Thrones” episode, debuting Sunday on HBO.

The full video appears to have originated on a website for Middle Eastern television network, OSN.

The video, which has since been pulled from OSN but still exists online through duplicate versions, was touted as a “first look” or sneak peek at the next episode. However, it’s clear it was much more than that from anyone watching.

Here are two images from the video.

HBO A screenshot from the ‘Game of Thrones’ season 5, episode 5 ‘first look’ on OSN featuring showrunner D.B. Weiss. A prompt to ‘visit osn.com’ is seen at the bottom of the video.

HBO via OSN This scene with Reek and Sansa definitely isn’t anything we’ve seen so far.

Any “Game of Thrones” fan will immediately notice the full video is one of the “Inside the Episode” segments HBO typically releases on its YouTube account within an hour after the episode premieres.

Here’s how a scene from one of those looks:

YouTube ‘Inside the Episode’ for Episode 4

The leaked feature contains three clips outlining some important scenes from the episode, with commentary from “Game of Thrones” writers D.B. Weiss and David Benioff. We won’t spoil them here, but there are some crucial moments between Jon Snow and Maester Aemon, as well as a tense dinner scene with Sansa and the Boltons. Tyrion and Jorah get a small feature, as well.

The leak is especially surprising given HBO’s recent annoucement about its plan to tighten security on advanced screenings of “Game of Thrones” — the most pirated show of all time.

Currently, an error page indicates the video’s removal from OSN’s network, though a version of the video is still circulating on Reddit.

OSN OSN’s error page

We have reached out to both HBO and OSN, and will update this post if we hear back.

