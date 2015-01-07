IMAX Has Scored The 'Game Of Thrones' Season 5 Trailer

Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO Think I’m scary? You should see me in IMAX!

Television’s most prodigious series is coming to the world’s most immersive cinematic experience.

On January 23, 2015, HBO will become the first television network to feature its programming in IMAX theatres, showing two episodes from season four of Game of Thrones followed by the eagerly anticipated worldwide debut of an exclusively created sneak-peek trailer for IMAX of season five.

The episodes will be digitally re-mastered for the IMAX format and released for an exclusive one-week engagement in upwards of 150 IMAX theatres across the US’s top markets through January 29. In coming days, fans can log onto www.imax.com for screening information and to purchase tickets.

“The cinematic brilliance and grand scope of the series is perfect for the IMAX format,” said Pamela Levine, chief marketing officer at HBO. “We are always looking to provide fans with new and exciting ways to experience the show and viewing two key episodes, along with the new trailer, on such an impressive platform makes for a great event.”

Episode 9, “The Watchers on the Wall” takes place entirely at The Wall with the Night’s Watch hopelessly outnumbered as they attempt to defend Castle Black from the Wildings and features one the fiercest and most intense battle scenes ever filmed for television.

Episode 10, the season finale entitled “The Children”, features Dany coming to grips with the realities of ruling a kingdom, Bran learning the startling reality of his destiny and Tyrion facing the truth of his unfortunate situation.

