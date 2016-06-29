There are only 13 episodes left of 'Game of Thrones' -- but that could be a good thing

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images D.B. Weiss and David Benioff are the two showrunners for ‘Game of Thrones.’

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones” season six.

The “Game of Thrones” showrunners have made it official — fans can only expect two more seasons and 13 total episodes left in the series.

Though this idea has been floating around for several months, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss confirmed the idea in an interview with Deadline.

“It’s two more seasons we’re talking about,” Benioff told Deadline. “From pretty close to the beginning, we talked about doing [‘Game of Thrones’] in 70-75 hours, and that’s what we’ll end up with. Call it 73 for now.”

This means the final two seasons will break away from the standard 10 episode length, and be split to have just six or seven episodes each. Though the shorter seasons along with an end in sight may be sad news for fans, it’s not all doom and gloom.

If “Game of Thrones” maintains its $100 million per season budget, having fewer episodes could be great for the fandom. The final two episodes of season six were extremely well-received by viewers, and that was probably due to an incredible visual effects budget and production value.

Daenerys has three full grown dragons in the series now, plus we can expect to see Jon Snow’s direwolf Ghost and a lot of appearances from the White Walkers in the two seasons to come. Those are three very expensive aspects of shooting “Game of Thrones,” and we haven’t even mentioned possible future battle scenes involving more horses and extras and stuntmen.

“Daenerys is finally coming back to Westeros; Jon Snow is king of the North and Cersei is sitting on the Iron Throne,” Benioff explained. “And we know the Night King is up there, waiting for all of them. The pieces are on the board now. Some of the pieces have been removed from the board and we are heading toward the end game.”

Benioff and Weiss’ choice not to draw out the series means fans can expect 13 high-quality episodes — at least that’s what we’re hoping for anyways. Can you imagine a whole season of episodes that are on a similar level of “Battle of the Bastards” and “The Winds of Winter”? We can, and it would be incredible.

