There's A 'Game Of Thrones' Reference Hidden In John Oliver's HBO Show Set

The set for John Oliver’s new HBO show “Last Week Tonight” contains famous landmarks from New York and Egypt to a ficitonal land from another HBO series.

According to Slate, during a Q&A session before a taping of the new satirical news show, Oliver was asked his favourite part of the set.

His answer was an image of a tower from HBO’s immensely popular “Game of Thrones” that was tucked away next to an image of the Empire State Building in the cityscape behind his desk.

Check out the cityscape behind Oliver’s desk that includes landmarks from all around the world.

When zoomed in, we can make out the “Game of Thrones” tower in the background over Oliver’s right shoulder.

Here’s how it looks from the standard view.

But the tower isn’t a tower at all. It’s actually Dragonstone, a castle from the fantasy series.

It’s not clear why the castle is included in Oliver’s brand new set. However, the host did mention “Game of Thrones” was one of the reasons HBO was “way better” than Comedy Central when he left “The Daily Show” back in April.

“Last Week Tonight” airs Sundays at 11 p.m. on HBO.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.