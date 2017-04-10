HBO just unveiled a peek at 15 new character looks for 'Game of Thrones' season 7

Warning: Minor spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones” season 7.

HBO is rolling out more teasers for “Game of Thrones” season seven, though none of them has shown footage from upcoming episodes.

The latest of these comes from an HBO commercial that stars characters from a variety of shows on the network all saying “ahhhh” in the classic HBO opening tone.

Naturally, the bulk of the “Game of Thrones” cast was included, and most of the characters appear to be dressed in new costumes for season seven.

Keep scrolling for a look at all your favourite “Game of Thrones” characters in their new looks for season seven.

First up is Daenerys, all dressed up for winter. Her new structured dress is lined with fur and completed with a cloak fastened by a clasp with a three-headed dragon. HBO In the latest season seven teaser, we saw Daenerys in Dragonstone, the castle where Stannis Baratheon lived. Her new throne looks pretty awesome, and we can't wait to see her finally in Westeros. Tyrion is looking fabulous as the Hand of the Queen in a striped top with leather sleeves and that striking silver pin that marks him as the Hand. HBO Keeping with the new black theme, Missandei has an updated version of the outfit she wore throughout season six. HBO Last, we saw Theon Greyjoy -- he was part of Daenerys' fleet. His armour featuring the Greyjoy Kraken emblem looks about the same, just with black sleeves. HBO We are pumped to see The Hound is also rocking black leather. At first, this had us worried he was returning to team Lannister, but black is just clearly the colour of the season. HBO Arya's leather and fur deviate from the theme. She's clad in a rich brown with grey fur -- very Stark of her. HBO Bran is also rocking a mix of black and brown. Is he finally going to join up with his siblings in Winterfell? HBO Jon Snow is looking warm and regal as King in the North in his fancy furs. We love the peek of his Valyrian-steel sword, Longclaw. HBO Sansa is pure Stark in this grey and black outfit. Her silver necklace is also an updated version of a piece of jewellery she wore throughout season five. HBO Brienne seems to match Sansa -- and her hand over her heart is a clear indication that her oath to protect Sansa is still her main drive. HBO Davos looks about the same. We hope he remains a loyal adviser to Jon. HBO Tormund has no use for the fancy furs of the north -- he's still rocking Wildling garb. HBO Further south, Queen Cersei is striking in her black gown with embroidered silver shoulder pads. HBO Jaime is also keeping with the black theme, though his golden hand should be remade as silver if he really wants to match. HBO And then we have Varys, whose robes seem unchanged. You never know what the Master of Whisperers might do, though. HBO BONUS: Just to make us weepy, HBO also threw in a clip of Hodor -- RIP. HBO Watch the full HBO ad: NOW WATCH: What is the history of the dragons on 'Game of Thrones'?

