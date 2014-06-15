'Game Of Thrones' Author Wishes Each Season Had More Episodes

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images George R.R. Martin says some of the cut scenes would add more character depth.

Like many “Game of Thrones” fans, the author of the book series George R.R. Martin wishes season four wasn’t coming to an end Sunday.

Each season of the popular HBO series has lasted 10 episodes, but Martin wishes the seasons could be extended with three more, the New York Times reported.

“I’d love to have 13 episodes,” Martin told the NYT. “With 13 episodes, we could include smaller scenes that we had to cut, scenes that make the story deeper and richer.”

Some of those missed details are minor but nonetheless important for character development, Martin said. He mentioned a scene from the first book where Stark sisters Arya and Sansa argued because the former preferred to play with a poor butcher’s boy instead of taking tea with Queen Cersei.

Although viewers never saw that early scene in the TV series, they can watch the actresses acting it out in early auditions.

But if viewers want to see epic battles like the huge one at Castle Black that lasted practically all of last week’s episode, some lesser details in the books may have to go by the wayside, Martin acknowledged. The New York Times says each “Game of Thrones” season costs $US60-$70 million with every battle being especially expensive.

The Battle of the Blackwater episode from season 2 cost $8 million alone.

It pays off as the HBO series has now surpassed “The Sopranos” to become the network’s most popular show.

The “Game of Thrones” season 4 finale airs Sunday at 9 p.m.

