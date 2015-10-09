One 'Game of Thrones' actor has a well-thought out theory for how the show will end

Macall B. Polay/HBO Finn Jones plays Loras Tyrell, an infamous knight in Westeros.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones,” including speculation on future events.

With “Game of Thrones” heading into its sixth season, fans are dying to learn the fates of their favourite characters. We know author George R.R. Martin has told the showrunners how the series will end, but the information ends there.

Naturally, fans have come up with their own ideas about the conclusion of the epic saga. Actor Finn Jones, who plays Loras Tyrell on the show, has some thoughts of his own.

At a New York Comic Con panel Thursday, Jones gave fans a taste of his own theory:

So basically, I think there will be a huge battle between ice and fire. They will have different factions. I think the ice and fire will completely destroy themselves in this great war. They will destroy the whole of Westeros. They will dissolve the Iron Throne because they have to — because they have to use the steel. And then I think — a lot of people have died — and I think out of the ashes will come the tree people, and a select few people I think will [something] Westeros and give back power to the people. “Dream of Spring,” is that the last book? Yeah, this idea of regrowth. And, I think maybe it will be Bran, Hodor, maybe Brienne, Tyrion, just good guys that want to give peace back to the realm.

By “ice and fire,” we assume he meant the White Walkers versus dragons — the two fantasy elements of the show. And his point about the Iron Throne being dissolved is quite clever. The throne is made from ancient Valyrian swords which belonged of the original king’s enemies. According to the books, the throne is comprised of over 1,000 swords.

Kirsten Acuna/The World of Ice and Fire George R.R. Martin has said this is what the Iron Throne was meant to look like

We know Valyrian steel can kill the White Walkers, and it’s super rare. It makes sense for the throne to be deconstructed for the sake of creating new weapons to use against the White Walkers.

The audience laughed when Jones mentioned “tree people” (Ents, anyone?) but it’s likely he is referring to the Children of the Forest. These are mystical tree-dwellers who, according to legend, lived in Westeros long before humans ever arrived. Bran Stark met a Child of the Forest at the end of season four, so we know they exist.

As for the good guys, Jones seems set on seeing Bran, Hodor, Brienne, and Tyrion alive at the end of it all. Whether you agree or not, you have to admit his imagination is impressive.

