It looks like images spoiling the 'Game of Thrones' finale have leaked online

Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO Images leaked online hint at huge spoilers for the ‘Game of Thrones’ finale Sunday.

The highly-anticipated “Game of Thrones” finale is quickly approaching Sunday, and it looks like a few big leaks from the episode have made it online.

Four images depicting Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) have made their way onto image sharing site Imgur.

We’re not going to post the images below.

If you must see them, here’s a link to the images on imgur. Click at your own risk!

The photos started circulating in the ASOIF reddit.

It’s believed the images first surfaced on message board site 4chan. Most links to the message boards have since been deleted, resulting in 404 pages, except for one Snapchat image of Cersei’s character.

This latest leak is one of a number of leaks which has plagued the fifth season of “Game of Thrones.”

Originally, the first four episodes of the new season were leaked online ahead of debut via press screeners.

A Middle Eastern network also featured an entire behind-the-scenes look at a future episode days before it aired.

Review copies stopped being sent out to press after the season’s fourth episode. HBO since started distributing digital screeners for future series to prevent further leaks.

The “Game of Thrones” finale airs Sunday at 10 p.m. on HBO.

We have reached out to HBO and will update this post accordingly.

Kim Renfro contributed to this report.

