[SPOILERS] Fans are freaking out over the jaw-dropping 'Game of Thrones' season finale

WARNING: Lots of spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones” season six.

Season six of “Game of Thrones” came to an end Sunday night and it left fans reeling from gruesome deaths, unbelievable twists, and finally the long-awaited confirmation of a major fan theory.

Not only did Cersei blow up the Sept of Baelor with wildfire with Margaery, the High Sparrow, and more all meeting their ends, but we finally got to see the rest of that epic Tower of Joy flashback sequence.

Nearly every single scene from this season six, episode 10 “Winds of Winter” was a winner. Let’s break down all the exciting things that just happened in that final episode.

The little birds brutally murdered by stabbing him to death Maester Pycelle while Qyburn watches on.

The kids part of Grand Maester Pycelle’s death #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/uP5zL8JqeJ

— alyssa (@alyssapearlx3) June 27, 2016

Bye, bye, Pycelle … You will not be missed … #GameOfThrones …

— Natasha Mufti (@nmufti87) June 27, 2016

Uh oh Pycelle, I think some little birds want to speak with youuuuuuuuuuuuuuuoooouououououuouuu.

— Winter is Coming (@WiCnet) June 27, 2016

The little Birds also helped Cersei blow up the Sept of the Baelor with Wildfire, killing the High Sparrow, Loras, Margaery, and everyone else in the process.

Holy green fire! It all gets blown to smithereens! #GameofThrones

— Kathryn Anderson (@katanders) June 27, 2016

Cersei had an epic, horrifying revenge scene with Septa Unella where she poured wine all over her and then confessed all of her sins before having the undead Mountain torture her.

“Hiiiiiiiii welcome to extended torture enterprises. Hope you enjoy your stay.” #GameofThrones

— Cookies & Sarcasm (@kerrabecca) June 27, 2016

“My face will be the last thing you’ll see before you die.” LOL! Cersei kept her promise to Septa Unella. ???? #GameofThrones

— ♦ We ♦ (@shewolfwe) June 27, 2016

Tommen committed suicide by jumping out of a window, much like Jaime pushed Bran out a window at the end of season one. Not only that, but it finalised a prophecy from the books that all of Cersei’s children would die before her.

That Tommen scene was eerily reminiscent of what happened with Bran. #GameofThrones

— refinery29 (@Refinery29) June 27, 2016

I WAS GONNA TWEET “KINDA SURPRISED TOMMEN LASTED THE WHOLE SEASON PA” LOLOLOL

— sam morales (@samxvalerie) June 27, 2016

Arya murdered two of Walder Frey’s sons and served them to him in a pie before cutting his throat and watching him bleed to death in front of her just like he had Catelyn Stark’s throat slit at the Red Wedding. Sweet, sweet Stark justice.

Sweet revenge for Arya Stark ☺ #GameOfThrones

— Khal Mandy (@MandisiEugene) June 27, 2016

“My name is Arya Stark. I want you to know that.”

— KENT RAYSIL (@heykentraysil) June 27, 2016

GOSH THAT FELT SO GOOD! TAKE THAT WALDER FREY! ARYA STARK IS THE BOMB! #GoTFinale

— Psyche (@zpinkheart) June 27, 2016

We finally got the final Tower of Joy vision we’ve been waiting for from Bran. In it, Ned enters the Tower and is reunited with his sister Lyanna who had just given birth to a baby and is on her death bed. That baby? Jon Snow!

THEY’RE GIVING US ALL OF IT TOWER OF JOY TOWER OF JOY TOWER OF JOY I’M SCREAMING #gameofthrones #gameofsnark

— Democracy Diva (@democracydiva) June 27, 2016

SO…..JON SNOW……IS A STARK AND ALSO A TARGARYEN OH BOY#GameofThrones

— Sarah Connors (@sarah_connors) June 27, 2016

JON SNOW IS RHAEGAR TARGARYEN AND LYANNA STARKS SON AND ITS FINALLY CONFIRMED

— brant loves rhysand (@NlGHTCOURTS) June 27, 2016

BABY JON SNOW

— gotta zayn (@Tayty_Perry) June 27, 2016

Speaking of Jon, he was declared King in the North. After a rousing speech from little Lyanna Mormont, a Stark is once again holding Winterfell and the rest of the North is backing him as King.

WE KNOW NO KING BUT THE KINGINDANORF WHOSE NAME IS STARK

— Brandon Cunningham (@gnarbok) June 27, 2016

Kingindanorf (and future seven kingdoms)

— 8bit-Raven (@northerncorvux) June 27, 2016

KING JON SNOW

— ancient krab man (@SquidDad) June 27, 2016

Cersei made herself queen of the Seven Kingdoms, much to Jaime’s surprise and seeming dismay.

So Cersei is now Queen of Westeros. #GoT

— Joe Gizzi (@districtjoe) June 27, 2016

Yo. I’m so glad Cersei embraced the Mad Queen. #DemThrones

— levi. (@joshuaperrin_) June 27, 2016

Cersei becoming the Mad Queen she was born to be.. #GameOfThrones

— Caitlyn (@caitlynwinn) June 27, 2016

And finally, Dany sailed to Meereen in the final shot of the series, perfectly setting up the next season as the White Walkers approach from the North.

That ending scene with Daenerys, her dragons and all her ships. I have chills and I’m crying. #GameofThrones

— Ronnie ⓥ (@Alisonsmermaid) June 27, 2016

Daenerys. The face that launched a thousand ships. It’s gonna be a great season next year! Women battle for the throne! #GameofThrones

— Eunice P. (@WickedSpeck) June 27, 2016

Watching @Daenerys sail with her fleet and dragons felt like sending your child to preschool #GameofThrones

— ℓρ (@laurenpyle_) June 27, 2016

Daenerys is finally on a bloody ship #GameofThrones

— Sansa Stark (@TheDove_Stark) June 27, 2016

On the whole, it was an epic end to one of the best seasons of “Game of Thrones” yet. And fans agreed, and already can’t wait for next season where women like Daenerys Targaryen, Cersei Lannister, and Sansa Stark will all dominate the battle for the Iron Throne.

I’M TOTALLY HERE FOR A CERSEI VS. DAENERYS DEATHMATCH. #GameofThrones

— Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) June 27, 2016

The Mad Queen VS Daenerys, Jon, Tyrion, the Stark’s……. I AM SO READY. IT HAS ALL BEEN LEADING TO THIS! #GameofThrones

— Jiselle (@jisy06) June 27, 2016

I’m just waiting for Cersei and Daenerys to meet

— regular sized rudy (@Bunny_Gomez_) June 27, 2016

Sadly, we have about 10 more months until season seven of “Game of Thrones.” Stay hype.

OK so we’re starting season seven next week right? #DemThrones #ThronesYall

— Amani Herron (@AmaniHerron) June 27, 2016

