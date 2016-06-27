[SPOILERS] Fans are freaking out over the jaw-dropping 'Game of Thrones' season finale

Megan Willett
Cersei smugHBO

WARNING: Lots of spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones” season six.

Season six of “Game of Thrones” came to an end Sunday night and it left fans reeling from gruesome deaths, unbelievable twists, and finally the long-awaited confirmation of a major fan theory.

Not only did Cersei blow up the Sept of Baelor with wildfire with Margaery, the High Sparrow, and more all meeting their ends, but we finally got to see the rest of that epic Tower of Joy flashback sequence.

Nearly every single scene from this season six, episode 10 “Winds of Winter” was a winner. Let’s break down all the exciting things that just happened in that final episode.

The little birds brutally murdered by stabbing him to death Maester Pycelle while Qyburn watches on. 

The little Birds also helped Cersei blow up the Sept of the Baelor with Wildfire, killing the High Sparrow, Loras, Margaery, and everyone else in the process.

Cersei had an epic, horrifying revenge scene with Septa Unella where she poured wine all over her and then confessed all of her sins before having the undead Mountain torture her.

Tommen committed suicide by jumping out of a window, much like Jaime pushed Bran out a window at the end of season one. Not only that, but it finalised a prophecy from the books that all of Cersei’s children would die before her.

Arya murdered two of Walder Frey’s sons and served them to him in a pie before cutting his throat and watching him bleed to death in front of her just like he had Catelyn Stark’s throat slit at the Red Wedding. Sweet, sweet Stark justice.

We finally got the final Tower of Joy vision we’ve been waiting for from Bran. In it, Ned enters the Tower and is reunited with his sister Lyanna who had just given birth to a baby and is on her death bed. That baby? Jon Snow!

Speaking of Jon, he was declared King in the North. After a rousing speech from little Lyanna Mormont, a Stark is once again holding Winterfell and the rest of the North is backing him as King.

Cersei made herself queen of the Seven Kingdoms, much to Jaime’s surprise and seeming dismay.

And finally, Dany sailed to Meereen in the final shot of the series, perfectly setting up the next season as the White Walkers approach from the North.

On the whole, it was an epic end to one of the best seasons of “Game of Thrones” yet. And fans agreed, and already can’t wait for next season where women like Daenerys Targaryen, Cersei Lannister, and Sansa Stark will all dominate the battle for the Iron Throne.

Sadly, we have about 10 more months until season seven of “Game of Thrones.” Stay hype.

NOW WATCH: The trailer for the highly-anticipated Tupac Shakur biopic just arrived

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.