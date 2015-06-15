'Game of Thrones' producers had to get to permission to film the finale's controversial nude scene [SPOILERS]

Warning: There are huge spoilers ahead if you haven’t seen the “Game of Thrones” finale.

In the season five finale of “Game of Thrones,” the often cold, collected, and cutthroat Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) finally had the tables turned on her.

Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO Cersei (Lena Headey) asks the High Sparrow for mercy during the ‘Game of Thrones’ season 5 finale. It works … sorta.

After being locked away by the leader of the religious Sparrows to answer for former sins, Cersei was allowed to return home to await trial — under a few conditions.

Not only were her long golden locks hastily cut off, but Cersei was then forced to a humiliating nude walk of shame in the streets of King’s Landing. While some may have said the Queen Mother has long had it coming, it was a difficult scene to watch as citizens taunted her on the street and threw miscellaneous food and items onto her naked flesh.

However, the scene nearly didn’t happen, at least not the way we witnessed.

The HBO series films all over the world. While Cersei’s scenes for the season five finale were shot in Croatia, the Croatian film commission had a big issue with the “Game of Thrones” production wanting to film a woman walking the street in the nude.

Via TMZ:

The scene is supposed to be shot in Dubrovnik, Croatia, where the church has a lot of power and a rigid policy against public displays of sexuality. We’re told the local film commission will not give producers a permit to shoot the scene because they take their cue from the church — in this case the Church of St. Nicholas.

TMZ later reported the commission changed its mind and approved the scene under the condition Cersei’s character never be nude inside a church.

As you may recall, Cersei was indeed nude in a church during the season finale.

TMZ reports the series needed to film those scenes inside a “fake church set.”

