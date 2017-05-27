We finally know how many episodes will be in the final 'Game of Thrones' season

The night is dark and full of fewer episodes than you probably wanted: Entertainment Weekly reports that the official episode count for the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” will be six episodes.

That’s one less episode than the shortened seventh season, which premieres its seven-episode run on July 16.

Every other season of “Game of Thrones” has comprised ten episodes, with many episodes extended well beyond an hour. The wait for the newest season has also been longer than for ones past, leaving fans all the more hungry for their favourite fantasy drama.

Creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss and the show’s writers are currently writing the last season. While this news may be dissapointing to many “Game of Thrones” fans, the good news is that unlike “The Winds of Winter,” the final season is actually being written and it’s not taking them over half a decade. And with the news of the tight episode count, it seems like Benioff and Weiss know exactly where to end things.

