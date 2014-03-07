'Game Of Thrones' Fans Upset After Needing NYU Code To Buy Premiere Tickets

Wednesday, super fans of “Game of Thrones” were in for a treat. HBO announced it will hold a screening of the season 4 premiere for7,000 people at the Barclays Center in NYC March 20.

That’s more than two weeks ahead of the premiere on April 6.

Tickets went on sale for $US15 this morning at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster and quickly sold out.

The sale didn’t go without a hitch.

Ticket purchaser Kristina Alvarez tells us many of those who headed to the Ticketmaster site were frustrated that the only tickets being offered online at 10 a.m. were to New York University students. Those without a code couldn’t access the site right away.

“The only ticket option was ‘NYU students,'” Alvarez told us. “Then I looked on the ‘Game of Thrones’ Facebook page and that’s what everyone was also saying.”

Alvarez noticed the page quickly deleted all of the comments after the tickets sold out in a few minutes.

Here’s a screengrab sent our way of the page by Alvarez:

Here’s how it looked after the posts were deleted:

Alvarez tells us she used the Ticketmaster app on her phone instead where she had better luck at purchasing tickets before they sold out.

When “The Epic Fan Experience” announcement was made Wednesday, it wasn’t clear that tickets online would be available first to NYU students.

