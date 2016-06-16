Redditors are pointing out that Arya Stark in 'Game of Thrones' is a lot like Batman -- and they're not wrong

So here’s a “Game of Thrones” theory that shouldn’t be taken seriously. But this one was too fun to ignore.

“Game of Thrones” fans are taking to Reddit to point out that Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) shares a lot in common with Bruce Wayne, who you probably know better as Batman.

Here’s the meme that started the conversation:

The meme points out that both Arya Stark and Bruce Wayne come from money, were orphaned, and then go through intense, cult-like training to become assassins.

Redditors took to the thread to make a lot of Batman references:

Comment from discussion Arya equals Bruce Wayne.

Comment from discussion Arya equals Bruce Wayne.

After this week’s episode, Arya’s fate is up in the air, as she left the Faceless Men to return to Winterfell.

She is stronger and a better fighter than ever before. While she is not going to become Batman, one thing is for sure: this story line is way more satisfying for “Batman” fans than “Batman v Superman” was.

