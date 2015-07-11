'Game of Thrones' book fans ruined Arya's character arc for Maisie Williams

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Maisie Williams had no idea what happened to her character on ‘Game of Thrones’ until a fan broke the news to her.

Warning: There are huge “Game of Thrones” spoilers from the books ahead.

Not every “Game of Thrones” actor reads the books to know the fate of their characters.

So sometimes events from the books get spoiled for them.

During the “Game of Thrones” panel Friday afternoon at San Diego Comic-Con, actress Maisie Williams said that’s exactly what happened to her when fans of George R.R. Martin’s book series spoiled the character’s arc for her.

“People would come up and be like Arya goes blind!” Williams revealed at the panel.

Instead of looking shocked, the actress said she went along with it.

“Even though I didn’t know it, I’m like, ‘Yeah, I know. Yeah, I’m so aware and pretend I knew but I didn’t,” she said.

Williams’ character finally did go blind in the season five finale which aired on HBO back in June.

Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO Here’s how Maisie Williams’ character Arya normally looks on ‘Game of Thrones.’

courtesy of HBO And here’s Arya the moment she goes blind in the season five finale.

It’s a twist that will be a challenge for the actress to get adjusted to when the series returns.

“I don’t know how Arya’s gonna do without her eyes in the new season,” said Williams.

