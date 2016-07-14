Producer claims noisy 'Game of Thrones' fans ruined a play performance

You know nothing of theatre etiquette, Jon Snow fans — or so claims one angry producer.

Richard Jordan, a theatre producer in London, penned an op-ed for The Stage claiming the audience for the final performance of “Doctor Faustus” was “the worst West End audience ever.” The play stars Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow on “Game of Thrones.”

While attending the performance, the producer claims to have seen one couple eating McDonald’s in the middle of the play. Meanwhile, another couple allegedly ate a lot of popcorn very loudly.

“It was like listening to eating in Dolby Stereo,” Jordan wrote.

AP Images ‘Game of Thrones’ fans have flocked to ‘Doctor Faustus’ on London’s West End to see Kit Harrington perform live.

The producer blamed his bad experience on the audience, rather than the performance itself. And he felt their affinity for television — rather than theatre — was to blame.

“What amazed me most was this audience, many of them ‘Game of Thrones’ fans, could see nothing wrong in talking, eating and taking pictures throughout the show — or complaining when asked to stop,” Jordan said.

He also noted that the audience appeared much younger than it does at other West End productions. If it takes a TV star like Harington to bring in a fresh, young audience to the theatre, that’s not such a bad thing. But as to behaving like you’re in a theatre and not on your couch watching HBO — point taken.

Read the full letter here.

